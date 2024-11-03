Death of a local hero: Spanish environmental activist Juan Terroba dies

HE helped stop motorways, power lines and golf course developments.

Through the course of a four decade battle as an environmentalist in Spain, Juan Terroba faced far too many sleepless nights.

As with the campaigners in the continuing battle to see the disgraceful 411-room illegal Algarrobico hotel demolished in Almería, he was tasked with defending his beloved Serrania de Ronda region from developers.

Entirely voluntary, Juan was used to the knock on the door to sign for a writ.

In total, he and his local group Silvema (allied to Ecologistas en Acción) faced around 50 lawsuits for their work to stop the barbaric 2000-home macro-project of Los Merinos golf.

Later described by a judge as ‘mafia tactics’, Juan and others faced losing their homes in ridiculous demands totalling into the tens of millions and disgracefully backed by the town hall.

Yet, while some caved in Juan soldiered on, even when he was demoted from his day job as a green policeman (patrulla verde) and put on traffic duty.

He continued to dedicate his spare time to studying the legality of projects, such as a motorway scheme that would have carved through the virgin Genal Valley to bring tourists to Ronda in 22 minutes.

Juan knew what money and concrete had done to the nearby coast. He understood how the vast majority of projects were only there to make money for speculators.

He helped to bat away giant wind and solar farms over recent years, and even gave his weekends to analysing sewage projects, while undertaking treatment for cancer. And all the while, developing a rare breeds farm, where he built the famous La Algaba stone age village for schoolchildren to learn about the deep and fascinating history of their region.

The Olive Press launched to support and promote the bravery of folk like Juan, a genuine people’s hero, a warrior who always put the welfare of his area above his own personal benefit.

Sadly, people like Juan are all too rare and it’s an honour to salute his short life that ended this autumn.

As the rains hammer down and the lightning crackles, it’s time to remember the dedicated ecologists and green groups who provide a vital counterweight to the infamous greed of developers who sadly thrive in every corner of this wonderful country.