3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Alcazares with pool – € 285,000

Apartment Los Alcázares, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 285,000

A brand new low-rise project of 37 apartments with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms located on a South-facing plot inside the prestigious Roda Golf and Beach Resort (Murcia), bordering the golf course with its manicured fairways and feature lakes. Surrounded by amenities and sports facilities, and only a short drive to the Mar Menor beaches. This beautiful complex comprises 37 spacious homes surrounding a stunning communal swimming pool and gardens. All properties boast 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus private parking and a private storage room. The residential offers a range of property types, views… See full property details