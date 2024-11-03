The Portuguese village that has turned the heads of Prince Harry and George Clooney

NESTLED along the picturesque Alentejo coast of Portugal, Melides has emerged as a premier destination for property buyers, which include Prince Harry and George Clooney.

Located just 130 km south of Lisbon, this hidden gem perfectly balances luxury living and a relaxed atmosphere.

After attending the Invictus Games in Germany, Harry and Meghan enjoyed a romantic getaway in Melides, where they also met with Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie who already owns a nearby home.

They apparently fell under its spell and have reportedly put their names down for a €4.3 million pad in the luxurious development Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club.

READ MORE:

There they will be neighbors of George and Amal Clooney if rumours of their own interest in the development are fulfilled.

The exclusive project features 300 properties spread across 722 acres, attracting high-profile residents.

The town boasts rolling rice fields, pristine beaches, and azure waters, making it an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. From hiking and biking to horse riding and watersports, Melides offers a wealth of activities, complemented by the nearby Santo Andre nature reserve, home to over 240 bird species and countless butterflies.

Of course you do not have to splash out quite as much as Prince Harry to buy a property there, but you definitely need to be solvent – property values have skyrocketed, with an increase of 150% in the first quarter of 2023.

This rapid appreciation underscores the need for potential buyers to act quickly (or so say the estate agents!)

Despite its growing recognition, Melides retains a laid-back, authentic charm that sets it apart from more tourist-heavy areas like Comporta.

This authenticity continues to attract artists and discerning travelers who appreciate the local culture.

The dining scene in Melides is another highlight, featuring oceanside restaurants like Lagoa O Mar, where visitors can enjoy local delicacies such as Amêijoas à Bulhão Pato (clams in garlic and olive oil) and freshly grilled sardines.

Melides has transformed from a quaint village into a highly coveted property destination, capturing the hearts of royals and celebrities while maintaining its authentic spirit. For those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a stunning natural setting, this corner of paradise promises an exceptional living experience.