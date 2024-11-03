Must-visit: The oldest castle in Spain that’s nestled in inland Andalucia and dubbed ‘the fort of the seven kings’

SPAIN’S oldest castle is hidden in the heart of Andalucia, here’s why you should visit.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Jaen’s Sierra Morena lies a gem of medieval architecture—the oldest castle in the country, a fortress steeped in tales of kings and conquests.

The Castillo de Burgalimar is a remarkable structure, with its towering walls and storied past, invites visitors to step back in time and explore the echoes of history.

Dating back to the early medieval period, the Baños de la Encina castle was built in 968 under the orders of the King Al-Hakam II.

Over the centuries, it has witnessed the rise and fall of seven kings, each leaving their mark on its stones.

Archaeologists working at the site have uncovered artefacts that paint a vivid picture of life within these ancient walls, from everyday tools to ceremonial objects.

Each discovery adds a layer to the narrative of a stronghold that once served as both a military bastion and a royal residence.

The castle’s architectural features are a testament to the ingenuity of its builders. Thick, sturdy walls designed for defence still stand tall, while narrow windows offer glimpses of the surrounding landscape, reminding us of the strategic importance of this fortress in its heyday.

As researchers delve deeper into the site, they are uncovering more about the power dynamics and territorial disputes that shaped the region during medieval times.

Local authorities are now recognising the castle’s potential not just as a historical site but also as a focal point for tourism just 30 minutes from Jaen.

Plans are underway to preserve the structure and create engaging visitor experiences that highlight its rich heritage.

Guided tours and educational programs are currently available for just 4.50 euros from the Baños de la Encina tourism office.

As visitors wander through the remnants of the castle, they can almost hear the whispers of the past—the clash of swords, the laughter of royal banquets, and the strategic discussions of kings.

This ancient fortress stands not just as a monument to its time, but as a bridge connecting us to the vibrant history of Andalucia.

In a world that often feels disconnected from the past, the castle offers a rare opportunity to engage with history in a tangible way.

It reminds us of the legacies that shape our present and invites us to explore the stories that lie within its walls.