Must visit: Incredible medieval village in Spain that you’ve probably never heard of

LOVE a rural holiday? This town in Huesca is the perfect getaway in a charming medieval village.

As the year draws to a close, many rural tourism enthusiasts are seeking the ideal spot to unwind from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

This September, National Geographic highlighted Alquezar as a perfect destination, offering mild temperatures and breathtaking views for those eager to explore this enchanting village.

Photo: Turismo Aragon

Nestled in the Somontano de Barbastro region of Huesca (Aragon), Alquézar is a medieval village renowned for its striking surroundings.

The area is enveloped by the Sierra and Guara canyons natural park, perfect for hiking.

However, it is not just the stunning landscape that makes Alquezar a great holiday spot; its rich history is equally captivating.

The name ‘Alquezar’ is derived from the Arabic ‘Al-Qasr,’ meaning ‘fortress,’ reflecting its historical significance as a strategic point during the Muslim era.

The heart of the village boasts a well-preserved old town, where visitors can marvel at stunning architecture.

Photo: Turismo Aragon

A highlight is the impressive castle-church, originally of Islamic origin, which was reconstructed in Romanesque style after the Reconquista in the 11th century, standing majestically over the village.

For adventure seekers, the nearby Vero River canyons offer the perfect opportunity for canyoning, with routes that vary in difficulty to suit all levels.

Photo: Turismo Aragon

The most famous trail, the Ruta de las Pasarelas del Vero, features metal walkways anchored to the canyon walls, providing spectacular views and a safe experience for adventurers.

How to Get There

Alquézar is easily accessible from major cities in Spain. Here are some details to help you plan your visit:

By Car : Alquezar is approximately 170 kilometres from Zaragoza, which is about a two-hour drive. From Huesca, it’s roughly a 30-minute drive, following the A-22 and then the A-138 towards Barbastro, before taking the N-123 to Alquezar. There is ample parking available in the village.

: Alquezar is approximately 170 kilometres from Zaragoza, which is about a two-hour drive. From Huesca, it’s roughly a 30-minute drive, following the A-22 and then the A-138 towards Barbastro, before taking the N-123 to Alquezar. There is ample parking available in the village. By Public Transport : You can take a train to Huesca from various cities, including Barcelona and Madrid. From Huesca, there are regular bus services to Barbastro, and from Barbastro, you can catch a local bus or taxi to Alquezar.

: You can take a train to Huesca from various cities, including Barcelona and Madrid. From Huesca, there are regular bus services to Barbastro, and from Barbastro, you can catch a local bus or taxi to Alquezar. Best Time to Visit: While November offers pleasant temperatures and fewer crowds, the ideal time to visit is during the spring and autumn months when the landscape is particularly beautiful, with vibrant colours.

Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in history, soak in the natural beauty, or embark on thrilling outdoor activities, Alquezar is a must-visit destination this autumn.