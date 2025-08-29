Thief causes concern by stealing 30 foreign car number plates within a week in Costa Blanca tourist town

A MAN stole 30 foreign car number plates in a week in Denia, causing concern amongst residents and tourists.

The thief, 56, targetted plates from certain European countries and has been charged with 26 counts of theft plus one robbery with violence.

The man was arrested by the Guardia Civil after a car-owner got tried to stop him stealing his plates.

He was bailed after appearing before a Denia court.

The Guardia based in Calpe launched Operation Matrics to catch the plate pilferer after a resident caught him red-handed trying to remove his car plates.

A fight ensued but the thief broke free and ran away with the items.

Thanks to the cooperation of Denia residents, the man was identified and arrested.

Officers linked him to a spate of identical robberies in the municipality during the same week.

A search of his home uncovered a stock of stolen foreign plates, as well as plate holders plus tools used to remove them quickly from cars.

