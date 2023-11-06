A BENIDORM area gang has been arrested for stealing five high-end cars which they planned to resell after changing vehicle VIN numbers.

The Policia Nacional probe started after they detained a Lithuanian national who had a European Arrest Warrant issued against for several offences, including illegally trafficking vehicles.

Authorities had in the days leading up to his arrest received reports at Benidorm police station of three-high end cars being taken.

The Lithuanian, along with two other men, were found to be behind the crimes, and an investigation was launched to find his colleagues.

His cohorts lived a few kilometres away in Villajoyosa and moved around various Alicante province towns to commit the thefts.

Multiple viewings of security camera footage identified who they were- also Lithuanians- and they were arrested at their home.

Officers discovered multiple technological devices used to steal the vehicles and the cars were recovered in garages close-by, as well as a fourth car taken in the Denia area which had false number plates on it.

A fifth vehicle was subsequently recovered in a private garage space owned by a Bulgarian woman, who was also arrested.

The car also had false plates- from the Madrid area- on it, with the police trying to identify its owner after the VIN numbers had been altered.

Four people were bailed by a Villajoyosa court with the exception of the man wanted by Lithuanian authorities.

