23 Jun, 2024 @ 13:02
21 Jun, 2024 @ 17:13
1 min read

WATCH: CCTV in Spain shows how a gang robbed 174 cars from tourists at motorway service stations between Valencia and Murcia

TWO men have been accused of stealing from dozens of cars- mainly from abroad- at service areas along the A-7 motorway in the Valencia and Murcia regions.

The Guardia Civil said the duo have been charged with 174 crimes with stolen items and money taken on a regular basis to Romania by the suspects.

They were detained at their home in Ibi, Alicante province, and had outstanding arrest warrants against them from courts in Valencia and Jaen.

SOME OF THE RECOVERED STOLEN ITEMS

A violent 2022 robbery of a tourist at an Ibi service station led officers to establish that the assailants were running a significant criminal enterprise.

The female victim was injured after clinging onto the men’s getaway car.

Thefts were normally committed in the early hours of the morning.

Vehicles were chosen that had bags or suitcases inside, with a strong preference for cars with non-Spanish licence plates.

The two men had no hesitation in resorting to violence even if there was somebody in their target vehicle.

They used rental cars which they hired by using fake identity papers and they even popped on false licence plates before some robberies.

The extensive charge sheet includes crimes of robbery with force inside vehicles, forgery of public documents, robbery with violence, crimes against road safety, serious disobedience to law enforcement officers, money laundering and theft.

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

