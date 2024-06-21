EXCLUSIVE: ‘I visited Ronda’s answer to the Caminito del Rey to test if it’s just as hair-raising as the original – this is my verdict’  

RONDA has just opened its answer to the famous Caminito del Rey, but is it really as hair raising as the original?

In April this year, Junta president Juanma Moreno inaugurated Ronda’s latest tourist attraction, the first phase of a new walkway snaking along the Tajo gorge.

Once completed, the project will take daring visitors from the famous bridge all the way to Arabic baths, stretching 750 metres.

It will allow visitors to see the Guadalevin river up close and feel the magnitude of the impressive gorge from below, until now only accessible through the Casa del Rey Moro.

The path descends until the foot of the Tajo bridge.

Descending from the Mirador de Maria Auxilidora, el Desfiladero del Tajo is easily accessible from the town centre.

After making your way down the path, you will see a small white building where you can purchase tickets.

Currently, entrance is €5, or free for Ronda residents.

Upon receiving your ticket, friendly staff will give you a hard hat and hair net, ready to start the adventure.

The hair net and hard hat do make taking a good photo pretty difficult.

The 250 metre path offers panoramic views over the gorge and the stunning Serrania de Ronda, as well as a unique view of the Puente Nuevo from below.

From above, it is hard to appreciate the magnitude of this imposing 98m structure, but standing at its base gives you an almost chilling indication of its huge size.

It also gives visitors a privileged view of the river and the interior of the gorge itself.

Although some sources have claimed the path is ‘suspended’ over the river, the stone walkway feels like a natural part of the gorge.

It does not have the opaque, fear instilling metal bridges of the Caminito del Rey and may only make those with an existing fear of heights nervous.

Visitors are also obliged to wear hard hats due to the danger of falling rocks, though there is also a useful fence to shield walkers.

Although it has impressive views and offers a unique perspective of the Tajo bridge, the Desafiladero is so far nowhere near as daring as the Caminito del Rey.

The biggest danger is probably tripping over on the steps as you fiddle with your audio guide.

But, perhaps when completed it will become a worthy rival.

At the end of the trail, there are also two miradors so you can enjoy the view and snap some insta worthy pictures before heading back up to town.

