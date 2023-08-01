A 15-MONTH Guardia Civil operation to catch a serial car robber has culminated in the arrest of a San Vicente del Raspeig man.

The 52-year-old thief has been charged with 88 counts of robbery with force on vehicles parked up in the Villajoyosa and Sant Joan d’Alacant areas of Alicante province.

The Guardia said the man had ‘numerous’ previous arrests and targeted car parks in relatively quiet areas.

He plundered vehicles in car parks at the Amadorio reservoir, the local cemetery, as well as several coves in the Villajoyosa municipality.

With his extensive experience, he ensured he stole in areas with no security cameras and few people to catch him ‘in the act’.

The Guardia Civil launched a series of discreet surveillance operations to identify the robber who was spotted in various locations and detained for questioning.

His excuses for being at the car parks did not ring true and officers discovered that colleagues at Sant Joan d’Alacant also suspected the man of carrying out break-ins in their area.

Resources were pooled together and two addresses were searched in San Vicente del Raspeig and El Rebolledo which led to the man’s arrest, with items removed linking him directly to the wave of car robberies.

