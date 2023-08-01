IF you’ve been keeping an eye on the real estate market in Malaga, you may have noticed an exciting trend that is making one town on the Costa del Sol an appealing destination for American and Canadian investors.

The strong value of the dollar against the euro is creating a unique opportunity for savvy buyers to invest in their dream homes.

And leading the charge in this market is RE/MAX Dream Home – the number one office of global real estate company RE/MAX in all of Andalucia.

The heart of this thriving real estate market is found in Estepona, according to Laurens van Noten, the manager of RE/MAX Dream Home.

Laurens van Noten

It’s definitely a seller’s market, he says – buyers get less for their money now than they did a year ago as property values soar.

This growth is attracting buyers from all over the world, but what’s particularly striking is the surge in American and Canadian clients, comprising an impressive 46% of the office’s clientele.

One major driving force behind this surge is the direct flights that have been established between Malaga, Montreal and Miami.

With the dollar enjoying a favourable exchange rate against the euro, American and Canadian buyers find themselves with increased purchasing power in the Spanish market.

As a result, many are coming over across the pond with budgets between €500,000 and €1 million.

But Estepona’s allure goes beyond just favourable exchange rates.

Its well-maintained city, vibrant floral displays, and its strategic location between two luxury hotspots – Sotogrande and Marbella – make it an attractive destination for investors seeking both serenity and accessibility.

Estepona is an alluring destination. Photo: Adobe Stock

Additionally, Estepona offers a welcoming and open atmosphere, unlike the overcrowded locales of Malaga and Torremolinos.

The American and Canadian clients flocking to the Costa del Sol aren’t just seeking a vacation spot; they are looking for holiday homes that provide an excellent return on investment.

As the property prices in closer-to-home locations such as Miami continue to soar, many investors find the comparative affordability of Estepona highly appealing.

This trend has led to a shift in preference, with some clients even choosing to sell their properties in Marbella to purchase in Estepona, predicting higher potential for appreciation in the years to come.

For Americans and Canadians looking to invest in Malaga’s thriving real estate market, RE/MAX Dream Home in Estepona offers unparalleled expertise, personalised service, and an exceptional portfolio of properties.

Avda. Litoral, Playa del Ángel Building, local 6, 29680 Estepona, Málaga

Phone

34 711 053 974

Mail

dreamhome@remax.es