2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Fuengirola with pool - € 350,000

Fuengirola, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 350,000

Stunning high quality 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment high quality next to the golf course and 5 minutes drive to the beaches of Fuengirola and La Cala. Brand new with modern appliances and fully fitted luxury Bosch kitchens. Underfloor heating and cream marble floors as standard.The apartment isl extremely spacious, bright and has a sunny aspect. There are large communal pool and gardens that are immaculately maintained. Private parking directly outside the apartment and the development is secure and gated. The facilities are excellent with a Clubhouse, restaurants, gym, tennis courts and the… See full property details