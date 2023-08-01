WATCH: Migrants storm beach in southern Spain as authorities reveal hundreds have made the crossing by boat from Africa since Friday

Footage shared online shows a boat bringing scores of young men to shore in Adra, in Almeria

This is the moment dozens of migrants stormed a beach on the southern coast of Spain on Monday.

Footage shared online shows a boat bringing scores of young men to shore in Adra, in Almeria.

The area is situated in the region of Andalucia and shares its coastline with Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

In a video shared on Twitter, the mostly young men are seen dashing across the beach as soon as the boat reaches the shore.

It comes as Guardia Civil today said it had intercepted a total of 83 migrants who arrived on boats on the same spot.

Me mandan esto desde Adra, Almería. Nuevos españoles preparados para cotizar y pagar nuestras pensiones. pic.twitter.com/Yn1Mfsb6iI — Santos (@dsantosfacher) July 31, 2023

According to the 112 emergency service, the alarm was raised that two rafts had arrived at Alcazaba beach at around 7am on Tuesday.

Witnesses said they saw the migrants running towards the nearby road.

At least 284 migrants have arrived by boat to Almeria since last Friday alone, the rescue service ERIE said.

It comes after two migrants washed up dead in Adra in June, when two rafts attempted to ferry 125 people from Morocco.

Figures released by the non-profit group Caminando Fronteras last month showed that 951 people had lost their lives while trying to arrive to Spain illegally by boat.

The most popular route, to the Canary Islands, has proven the most deadly, claiming at least 778 lives.

Illegal immigration has become an increasingly important election issue in Spain in recent years.

Far-right party Vox has regularly tried to link the arrival of illegal immigrants to social insecurity and crime.