Tenth anti-Carlos Mazon flood disaster protest takes place in Valencia tonight

THE latest in a series of pubic displays of anger over Valencian president Carlos Mazon’s handling of the October 29 flood disaster will be held in Valencia City this Friday evening.

Today is exactly 10 months since the tragedy when 228 people died as a result of the floods.

It will be the tenth event calling for Mazon’s resignation.

PREVIOUS PROTEST

The first protest last November attracted around 150,000 people but numbers have dwindled since then and a gathering in Catarroja last month had an estimated 1,000 participants.

Over 200 civic, social and trade union groups together with local emergency and reconstruction committees and the Valencian Social Agreement have called for people to attend tonight’s rally.

Rather than being a walk through Valencia’s streets, the latest event will take the form of a gathering starting at 7.30pm in the Plaza de la Virgen which organisers hope will be an ‘exercise in memory and respect’ for those how died.

The organisers state that people affected by the disaster have been waiting for answers for ten months and a ‘significant part of the population still does not have access to essential high-quality public services and decent living conditions’.

They add there is ‘concern’ what might happen during the autumn when the rainy season returns and reiterated their call for Carlos Mazon to resign.

“We have a president who only looks out for his interests and assumes denialist policies that could lead to the tragedy happening again, and therefore he cannot remain in office.”

