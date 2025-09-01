Summer travel bug: Doctors warn heat and holidays are fuelling gastro outbreaks

IT’S the time of year when our stomachs are most likely to suffer – and experts say soaring temperatures mixed with summer travel are the perfect recipe for a wave of tummy troubles.

Doctors at Marbella’s Quironsalud Hospital say they are seeing a surge in cases of gastroenteritis, indigestion and flare-ups of chronic gut conditions as holidaymakers tuck into rich meals, sip more alcohol and forget food safety rules.

“High temperatures, poor food conservation, eating out more often and even dodgy products can all trigger problems,” warns Dr Andres Sanchez Yague, a digestive specialist at the hospital.

The classic culprits? Heavy meals, fried foods, ice creams and booze – all of which can spark heartburn, bloating and even diarrhoea. And while a dodgy kebab might ruin a night, for those with Crohn’s disease, gastritis or irritable bowel syndrome, the effects can be far more serious.

Why holidays wreak havoc on your gut

It’s not just the food. Doctors say travel itself can throw digestion off balance. “Changes in routine alter the intestinal rhythm, favouring irregular digestion and worsening chronic conditions,” Dr Sanchez Yague explains. Jetting off abroad adds further risk, with stomach bugs lurking in unsafe tap water, unpeeled fruit and street food in countries with looser health standards.

How to protect yourself this summer

The expert advice is simple:

Keep meals light and regular





Drink plenty of water





Avoid homemade sauces with raw egg





Be extra careful with shellfish and raw fish





Refrigerate food properly





Wash your hands and keep good hygiene





And don’t ignore red-flag symptoms. High fever, persistent vomiting, blood in diarrhoea, severe stomach pain or signs of dehydration all need immediate medical attention, warns Dr Sanchez Yague.

With Spain sweltering through another hot summer, and millions travelling across Europe, doctors say it’s vital to look after your gut as carefully as you do your skin.

