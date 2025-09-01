ERA Costa & Sol: The premier property agency on Spain’s sunshine coast.

ERA Costa & Sol continues to make waves as the standout real estate agency along Spain’s beautiful, sunshine coast.

Part of the renowned, international, ERA Real Estate network, this dynamic firm combines global real estate expertise and heritage, with expert local knowledge catering to an international client base seeking to buy their dream property in the sun.

With offices in Benahavis and Marbella, ERA Costa & Sol offers more than just property listings – it delivers a full-spectrum real estate services, including property management, rental services, and real estate selling and purchasing with end to end transaction management, financing options, mortgage assistance and legal support.

Backed by the ERA network, which spans over 1,100 offices and 36,000 agents across Europe, the agency brings heavyweight marketing tools and an integrated client service model to the table. The result? A seamless, hassle-free experience that allows buyers and sellers to focus on the future, while the ERA team handles the details.

Whether you’re buying a luxury villa in Marbella, selling a stylish apartment in Mijas, or investing in a new beachfront development in Estepona, their expert team is on hand to guide you every step of the way.

What truly sets ERA Costa & Sol apart is its global heritage and the local knowledge of its multilingual team of professionals hailing from Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany and the UK. This diversity ensures that their clients receive clear advice which is tailored to support an international client base.

Are you looking to find your perfect property in paradise?

Then meet Jenn Foster. Jenn brings over 10 years property sales, resales and management experience from the UK where she sold property for a UK national house builder before relocating to Spain.

Jenn has been living on the Costa del Sol for two years and has been coming to the Marbella and Benahavis area in particular for 10 years so she is well placed to help you with your move to the Sunshine Coast.

Contact Jenn to organise your property sale or purchase today.

Visit the website at era-costadelsol.com.

Phone: +34 602 610 156

Email : info@era-costadelsol.com

Head office : Avd. Andalucia 21, 29679

Benahavis – Marbella

