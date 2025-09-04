American servicemen in Spain warned about trying to drive huge 4x4s or pickups on Spanish roads

AMERICAN sailors at the Rota naval base in Cadiz province have been warned about using 4x4s and pìckup trucks on Spanish roads.

The advice has been issued to personnel looking to bring over a large vehicle from the United States or who are interested in buying one in Spain, where a VAT exemption applies.

Though such vehicles are very popular ‘back home’, the U.S. Navy say that ‘many Spanish roads are narrow and parking is usually complicated’.

ROTA BASE

“They can be an obstacle when travelling off-base or driving on the old, narrow roads of many cities,” it suggests on its website.

It therefore recommends using smaller vehicles.

U.S. personnel have to get their driving licences validated by Spain’s DGT traffic authority, as an American licence is not legal.

An intergovernmental agreement allows sailors to apply for a Spanish licence if they are 18 years and over- assuming they had one in America.

They will have to pass an exam on traffic laws and signs in Spain during their first days at Rota.

The average time to obtain a driver’s license for a member of the U.S. armed forces is a fortnight.

