Stunning blood moon and total eclipse to darken Spanish skies this month – all you need to know

A LAST chance to witness a total lunar eclipse in Spain for over three years takes place this Saturday.

The eclipse is known as a ‘blood moon’ due to its reddish hue in the sky.

The colour inspired fear in ancient civilisations who associated it with predictions of a tragic event.

It symbolised spilt blood and even foreshadowed the death of a monarch.

This Saturday’s lunar eclipse will be the second of the year and will be the last one to be seen in Spain until December 31, 2028.

The exact times of visibility will depend on where you are in the country but essentially the best time to observe it will be between 7.30pm and 9.00pm

The peak moment in the Malaga area will be 8.11pm when the red colour will be at its deepest and will cover the whole of the moon’s surface.

The best areas to observe the eclipse will be those without light pollution.

Next year- on August 12.- there will be a total solar eclipse which will be visible over large parts of Spain.

