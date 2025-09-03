A YOUNG man found bashed to death near an isolated ‘hippy’ beach in Almeria has been named as 23-year-old Mario Belmonte, the Olive Press can reveal.

His bloodied body was discovered shortly before 11am last Thursday at ‘an isolated cove’ near trendy Las Negras in the Cabo de Gata Natural park.

The cause of death, based on initial investigations, was a severe blow to the head – possibly with a stone or other blunt object.

According to Olive Press sources, investigators are exploring whether his killing may have been linked to the local drug trade, with one theory pointing to a dispute involving so-called ‘hippy dealers’ who operate from the notorious San Pedro beach.

The picturesque but isolated San Pedro beach near Nijar, Almeria, has become the focus of a murder investigation. Olive Press

Sources close to the victim’s family have told us that detectives are interested, in particular, to speak with four men who were seen getting out of a car in the village on the night of the killing.

Police have since seized CCTV from around Las Negras in an effort to identify the suspects.

“There are so many police in Las Negras now – everyone is very anxious to find out what happened,” said a family friend.

The expat source added that the youngster had appeared ‘nervous’ in the days before his death.

The body of Mario Belmonte, 23, was found near the beach on August 28. Olive Press

“Mario was planning to go to Mallorca on September 1. He had been quite nervous and we didn’t know why,” she told the Olive Press.

Another described Mario, from nearby Níjar, as ‘a really friendly guy – always nice.’

Mario had actually spent two months earlier in the year living on the infamous secluded San Pedro beach, which has a long-standing reputation as a hideaway for hippies and squatters.

The group – that often numbers hundreds, mostly from Northern Europe – have lived in the old ruins of San Pedro castle near the beach for decades.

The cove has long acquired a reputation for lawlessness due to the squatter community who live in the abandoned ruins and its isolation. Olive Press

Located within the stunning Cabo de Gata park, the beach itself is only accessible on foot or by boat – there are no roads leading directly to it.

Most visitors have to take a 40 minute walk from Las Negras along a rugged coastal path.

Playa de San Pedro is one of the better-known but harder-to-reach coves within the natural park, often described as ‘idyllic’ and ‘bohemian’ – but also linked with a dark side thanks to its remoteness and isolation from civilisation.

San Pedro beach can only be reached by foot on a 40 minute walk along rough and rugged terrain – or by boat. Olive Press

“We’re not sure what Mario might have got involved in, but this has stunned the normally quiet community,” added the family friend.

Police have so far not commented publicly on the case.

