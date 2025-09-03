3 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Sep, 2025 @ 17:28
··
1 min read

Avian flu fears in Andalucia: Dead birds turn up in Malaga park days after outbreak in Sevilla

by

HUELIN Park in Malaga has been closed after around 20 dead birds were discovered over the weekend.

The discovery has sparked fears of an avian flu outbreak just days after the disease was confirmed in Sevilla.

The closure only came into effect on Wednesday after the discovery of dead ducks, coots and seagulls in the popular park’s lake area several days earlier. 

Samples have been sent for testing with results expected in the coming days.

READ MORE: Mass grave shock in Malaga: 73 Civil War victims exhumed – one in five were women

Health authorities have now issued protocols for anyone who may have come into contact with infected birds. 

People exposed must monitor for fever symptoms for 10 days, undergo PCR testing on the fifth day even without symptoms, and immediately contact health services if they develop flu-like illness.

The move follows warnings from Andalucia’s environmental department after avian flu was confirmed at Sevilla’s Tamarguillo Park on Tuesday. 

READ MORE: These are the new speed cameras in Malaga province that come into effect TODAY

Malaga authorities have ordered heightened surveillance at all the city’s parks with wetland areas as a precautionary measure.

The closure will remain in place until test results confirm whether the Costa del Sol city is facing its own avian flu outbreak. No new cases have been reported in other Malaga parks with wetland areas.

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bank scammers operating from Costa Blanca conned victims across Spain out of €100k
Previous Story

Costa Blanca bank phone scam conned victims across Spain out of €100k

Latest from Health

Go toTop