HUELIN Park in Malaga has been closed after around 20 dead birds were discovered over the weekend.

The discovery has sparked fears of an avian flu outbreak just days after the disease was confirmed in Sevilla.

The closure only came into effect on Wednesday after the discovery of dead ducks, coots and seagulls in the popular park’s lake area several days earlier.

Samples have been sent for testing with results expected in the coming days.

READ MORE: Mass grave shock in Malaga: 73 Civil War victims exhumed – one in five were women

Hoy, 3 días después (las imágenes las tomamos el sábado por la mañana, también por la tarde), 72 h más tarde, a 2 de septiembre, el Ayuntamiento ha sacado un comunicado que menciona a Raga Medioambiente (adjudicataria) e indica que no había informado de lo que había ocurrido. pic.twitter.com/p4kbp2rIjn — Parque del Oeste Málaga (@ParqueDelOeste_) September 2, 2025

Health authorities have now issued protocols for anyone who may have come into contact with infected birds.

People exposed must monitor for fever symptoms for 10 days, undergo PCR testing on the fifth day even without symptoms, and immediately contact health services if they develop flu-like illness.

The move follows warnings from Andalucia’s environmental department after avian flu was confirmed at Sevilla’s Tamarguillo Park on Tuesday.

READ MORE: These are the new speed cameras in Malaga province that come into effect TODAY

Malaga authorities have ordered heightened surveillance at all the city’s parks with wetland areas as a precautionary measure.

The closure will remain in place until test results confirm whether the Costa del Sol city is facing its own avian flu outbreak. No new cases have been reported in other Malaga parks with wetland areas.

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.