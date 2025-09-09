9 Sep, 2025
9 Sep, 2025 @ 10:56
Costa del Sol under yellow alert as force seven gales and 3m waves set to batter tourist hotspot

by
Storm Eowyn brings warnings of strong winds and widespread rain for most of Spain

The Costa del Sol has been placed under a yellow weather alert today with strong gales and heavy seas forecast along the entire coastline of Malaga province.

Spain’s state weather agency Aemet (State Meteorological Agency) warned that winds of 50 to 60 km/h, equivalent to force seven on the Beaufort scale, will whip in from the west and southwest from midday Tuesday.

Waves of up to three metres are also expected from Manilva in the west to the Axarquia in the east.

Despite the possible appearance of terral winds, Aemet predicts highs of 30C and lows of 23C in Malaga city.

The unsettled spell is part of a wider Atlantic front sweeping across Spain. While Malaga faces blustery conditions, other regions will be hit much harder.

Tarragona has been placed under a red alert, with Valencia, Huesca and Teruel also bracing for torrential rain and thunderstorms.

Unstable weather is expected to continue across eastern Spain, the Pyrenees and the Balearic Islands until Wednesday, with the risk of hail and very strong gusts.

From Thursday, however, temperatures are forecast to climb again nationwide.

