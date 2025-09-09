New polling shows Spain’s far-right Vox party has surged in popularity over the course of the summer

SPAIN’S far-right Vox party has reached its strongest polling figures since the 2023 general election, according to new data published by El Pais and Cadena SER.

The latest 40dB survey puts Vox on 17.4% of the vote, up five points compared with last year’s election and four points higher than in May.

Much of this momentum has come in the past month, making Vox the fastest-growing force in Spain’s turbulent political landscape.

By contrast, the conservative Partido Popular (PP) has slipped to 30.7%, its lowest result since July 2023. That narrows the gap with the governing Socialists (PSOE) to just three points.

The PSOE, recovering from the fallout of a corruption scandal involving former party secretary Santos Cerdan, now polls at 28.3%.

The numbers highlight a worrying trend for PP leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo. Nearly one in five of his voters would now back Vox, reflecting frustration with the party’s handling of recent crises, including forest fires in Castilla y León and Galicia.

While regional leaders initially downplayed the scale of the blazes, they later demanded unprecedented support from the central government – a strategy that appears to have backfired.

Demographics are also shifting in Vox’s favour. The party is now the leading choice among men, taking 22.3% of their support, ahead of both PSOE and PP.

Among younger voters, Vox dominates: 28% of Spaniards aged 25–34 back Santiago Abascal’s party, with similarly strong results among under 24’s. By contrast, PSOE retains its lead among women and older voters, where Vox typically lacks support.

Other smaller parties are stagnating or losing ground. Sumar, PSOE’s junior coalition partner, rises slightly to 6.6%, while Podemos falls back to 3.4%. The populist platform Se Acabo la Fiesta, led by agitator Alvise Perez, has dropped to just 1.6%.

Taken together, the latest polls show that Spain’s right-wing bloc remains ahead, with PP and Vox combining for 48.1% of the vote.

But Vox’s rapid rise suggests the far-right is no longer a marginal force. Instead, it is emerging as a decisive player capable of reshaping Spain’s political balance.

