Town in northern Spain votes to revoke honours handed to fascist dictator Franco – despite opposition from far-right Vox

A FULL provincial council meeting in Palencia has approved the proposal to withdraw all honours and recognitions given to Francisco Franco and his associates.

All but Vox MP Ricardo Carancio agreed to complying with the Historical Memory Law, which recognises the rights of the victims of the Spanish Civil War and the subsequent dictatorship.

The caudillo was an Adopted Son of the province since 1939, and the honorary president of the provincial council since 1945. A commission to review and revoke other honours awarded to Francoists has also been approved.

Several budgets changes were approved, including an increase in the province’s Cooperation Fund, which finances services carried out by local governments. The fund enables joint efforts between local governments in provinces.

Budget amendments were agreed to boost commercial funding, increasing town council support from €11,000 to €93,500 and allocating €100,000 to promote the Alimentos de Palencia the province at events.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.