9 Sep, 2025
9 Sep, 2025 @ 15:33
WATCH: The Olive Press’s inaugural weekly news roundup – all the biggest stories, on video

This week we saw Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez call Israel’s operation in Gaza a genocide, as he announced an arms embargo on Israel, prompting Netanyahu to call him antisemitic, and to ban two Spanish ministers from entering.

Ryanair warned us of a tourism crisis, having announced their plans to cancel two million seats by the end of 2025, along with several regional airports that will get axed by the low cost giant.

Bad news for first time buyers, as property prices have surged by over 20% in the past year in some parts of Spain. Experts warn this has been caused by excess tourism and foreign investment, particularly in Spain’s major cities.

And lastly, a British expat in Benidorm has gone viral for a reason you really wouldn’t expect. Watch to find out why she’s escaped the UK!

