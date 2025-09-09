Graphic warning – video shows distressing scenes

A LOCAL man was killed after being savagely gored by a bull during a traditional running festival in Ubrique, Cadiz province, on Sunday evening.

The 57-year-old victim, a resident and member of a local bullfighting group was desperately trying to climb to safety when the bull, named ‘Mosquetero’, charged at him.

Shocking video shows the bull charging down Calle San Ignacio as spectators scrambled onto balconies and window bars to escape its path.

But while his two associates had managed to haul themselves off the ground, the victim had barely pulled his feet off the ground when the bull struck him.

Witnesses watched in horror as the raging animal knocked him to the ground before repeatedly goring him against a wall during the second bull release of the day at around 6.45pm.

Shockingly, neighbours even closed a door that the man was trying to reach as the bull mauled him to death.

Emergency services raced to the scene but despite frantic resuscitation efforts at the local health centre, the man was pronounced dead at 8.15pm.

The shocking incident occurred during the tenth edition of the Toro del Gayumbo festival, one of Ubrique’s most popular traditional celebrations where bulls are released through the town’s narrow streets.

Ubrique Town Hall immediately declared an official day of mourning and suspended all remaining festivities, including the planned fireworks display.

Municipal flags flew at half-mast on Monday as the tight-knit community of 17,000 residents struggled to come to terms with the loss.

“We express our deepest sorrow for this tragic event and extend our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” the town hall stated on social media.

Local authorities appealed for ‘understanding, serenity and collaboration’ from residents and visitors, emphasising that the town ‘has always been characterised by its unity in difficult times.’

The festival organisers, Pena Toro del Gayumbo and bullfighting company Africa Taurina insisted all appropriate safety measures had been in place and extended their sympathies to the victim’s family.

However, the death has reignited fierce debate about the safety of Spain’s traditional bull-running festivals, which attract thousands of tourists and locals each year but regularly result in serious injuries and occasional fatalities.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was described as a passionate supporter of the annual festival.

Bull runs remain deeply embedded in Spanish culture, particularly in Andalucia.

The tragedy echoes similar incidents across Spain, where the centuries-old tradition of running with bulls continues despite growing safety concerns and animal rights protests.

