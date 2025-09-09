Radiohead return to Spain with four concerts in Madrid

BRITISH rock band Radiohead have announced they will perform in Spain for the first time in 22 years.

Their first live show anywhere for seven years will be at Madrid on November 4, followed by three more shows that week.

Taking place at the Movistar Arena, they will then move on to Italy, Denmark, Germany and the UK

The Madrid dates will be the only Spanish concerts of the tour, which marks the band’s return to live performances after their last tour in 2018.

READ MORE: Valencia’s spectacular new €400m Juan Roig Arena hosts its first concert this weekend

The reunion was confirmed by drummer Philip Selway, who said they had got together to jam for fun last year.

“After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us,” he said.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday.

Only those who completed registration and received a special code are able to buy tickets.

Prices range from €55 to €135 for seated tickets, €97 for standing, and €253 for VIP passes. Each purchase includes a €1 donation to Médicos Sin Fronteras.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.