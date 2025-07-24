WATCH: British TikToker slams Spain’s famous Pamplona bull run as ‘f***ing cruel’

“THAT bit is just f***ing cruel.”

Those were the damning words of one British TikToker who participated in the world-famous San Fermin festival on the streets of Pamplona earlier this month.

Matthew Brady, known popularly as Mashtag Brady, decided to visit the northern Spanish city to document the historic running of the bulls, a tradition with roots in the early 14th century, to his million of followers online.

But the visit turned sour for the Brit as the bulls were slain by matadors after the run.

Dressed in the traditional garb of white trousers and shirt with a red neckerchief as he walked out of a bull ring, Brady told his followers: “Well, it’s all obviously a bit cruel, but that bit is just f***ed. That bit is awful, man… I dunno, I dunno how I feel, man.”

Later on, he added: “Like I say, I really really really am not sure how I feel about that now. The running of the bulls is just pure adrenaline but the bull just being in the middle, people yanking its tail, smacking it…

“But then the argument is, it’s just a f***ing bull, it’s just a bull mate. 75 million chickens get murdered every year, hundred million cows or whatever…I dunno.”

Earlier on, Brady described the bull run as ‘the scariest thing I have ever done’.

Up to 4,000 runners take place in each bull run, which is held over 845 metres and typically lasts between three to four minutes.

No human has died in the controversial festivities since 2009, although there have been 15 fatalities in the past hundred years.

Every year, there are about 300 injuries, but most of these are minor blows resulting from falls.

The animals are not so lucky – the six bulls that run each morning are killed in a bullfight later in the afternoon.

