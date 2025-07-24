24 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Jul, 2025 @ 16:35
·
1 min read

Court rejects appeal to reopen criminal probe into Valencia apartment fire that killed 10 people

by
Court rejects appeal to reopen criminal probe into Valencia apartment fire that killed 10 people

A COURT has ruled out reopening a criminal investigation into the Campanar apartment block fire that claimed 10 lives in February 2024.

The Valencia Provincial Court upheld a lower bench ruling that nobody was criminally responsible for the tragedy.

It threw out an appeal from relatives of victims plus the owners and residents association(Aproicam) to overturn the Court of Instruction decision made in May which ruled the fire was an accident.

READ MORE:

FIRE-RAVAGED BLOCK

In its ruling, the Valencia Provincial Court, said: “There is no need to formally establish accusations, agree on the transformation of the procedure to enter into preparatory phases of an oral trial nor is there any place for the practice of the proceedings requested by the parties.”

“There are no reasonable suspicions of the possible commission of a crime by any of those related to the origin of the fire, nor with any of the participants in the construction of the building or in the extinguishing of the fire,” it added.

It added: “There is no evidence of a crime to do with the manufacture of the construction elements that were installed in the building, nor with their construction or permission, nor by those who participated in the extinguishing of the fire.”

Work on restoring the apartment block started on July 1 at a cost of €20 million with the completion date expected to be before Christmas 2026.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: British TikToker slams Spain’s famous Pamplona bull run as ‘f***ing cruel’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop