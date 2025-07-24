24 Jul, 2025
24 Jul, 2025 @ 17:22
Summer blitz against Alicante’s illegal street sellers with two tonnes of counterfeit items destroyed

Alicante launches blitz against illegal street sellers and destroys two tonnes of counterfeit items
POLICE OPERATION, ALICANTE, 2023

ALICANTE has stepped up action against illegal street hawkers with 120 police interventions in July alone.

The city council has so far destroyed two tonnes of fake goods since Easter.

Items disposed of included 720 football kits, 206 bags and purses, 52 undergarments and 48 pairs of trainers.

FAKE GOODS MEET THIER END(Alicante Aytm image)

The Policia Local has been acting against sellers operating in Alicante’s coastal facade as well as the Playa de San Juan promenade.

Officers have directed the operation against people selling clothing including counterfeit football kits, trainers, bags and purses plus genuine products like scarves and sarongs- all of which have been seized.

Also targeted are hawkers operating on beaches selling refreshments and fresh fruit.

Since mid-July four officers are operating in shifts to monitor illegal sales in busy areas like the Esplanade de España, the Paseo de Gomiz, Postiguet beach and the port area.

Four officers have been assigned to cover the Playa de San Juan.

Alicante¡s security councillor, Julio Calero, said: “It is necessary to enforce the rule over occupying public roads and to fight the illegal practice of street sales which is linked on many occasions to counterfeit goods.”

“Police surveillance has been reinforced this month after a rise was detected in this illicit activity,” he added.

Calero said the council is finalising a deal with the Port Authority so that officers from both institutions can boost coordination and carry out joint operations against illegal sellers who operate in public areas under the jurisdiction of the port.

Alex Trelinski

