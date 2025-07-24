WATCH: World’s largest cruise ship docks in Spain TODAY – equipped with 2,800 rooms, 327-ton glass dome and ‘greatest waterpark at sea’

THE world’s largest cruise ship is set to dock in Spain today ahead of its maiden voyage later next month.

Royal Caribbean will put the finishing touches to its newest Icon-class vessel, the Star of the Seas, in Cadiz this week ahead of its inaugural journey from Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 31.

The sister ship to Icon of the Seas, which launched in January last year, weighs 248,633 tons – the same as its sibling vessel, making it the joint-largest cruise ship in the world.

The 5,610-passenger ship, equipped with over 2,800 cabins, was constructed over a period of two years at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, beginning in 2023.

After an eleven-day spell of rigorous sea trials as engineers tested the ship’s manoeuvrability, the vessel has made its way to southern Spain.

There, experts will give the ship a final once-over before it heads across the Atlantic to begin week-long eastern and western sailings across the Caribbean, including stops at Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamas resort, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Fares for the maiden voyage start at €1,475 per person.

In a statement earlier this month, Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said: “The delivery of Star of the Seas marks another bold step forward in Royal Caribbean Group’s journey to reimagine the future of vacations.

“Star and the Icon class are a symbol of what’s possible when innovation, imagination and our relentless focus on delivering exceptional experiences come together, ultimately creating unforgettable memories for millions of families and vacationers.”

The 364-metre-long cruise ship is equipped with an array of breathtaking features, including a 327-ton glass and steel AquaDome and six record-breaking waterslides in the world’s largest waterpark at sea.

The vessel will also have an enormous ice rink, rock climbing wall and a surfside neighbourhood.

Passengers will be able to dine in up to 40 restaurants and bars across eight unique ‘neighbourhoods’.

Sea-goers may even spot Sailor, the on-board chief dog officer who lives on the ship.

