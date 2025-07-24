Tech for Travel: Staying safe and connected on the go this summer

AH, summer in Spain! The sun is shining, the sangria is flowing, and your phone just buzzed with a weather alert back home (spoiler: it’s raining).

Whether you’re here for the season or just a well-deserved break, your tech is likely along for the ride.

Smartphones, tablets, laptops… they’ve become as essential as sunscreen and flip-flops.

But while you soak up the Mediterranean rays, your devices need a bit of TLC too.

First things first: don’t trust every free Wi-Fi network you see: That charming beach cafe may serve a mean Spanish tortilla, but its open Wi-Fi could be a gateway for cyber snoopers.

It’s best to treat public networks like public toilets: use them only if you absolutely must, and wash your hands well afterwards, metaphorically speaking.

Above all, avoid checking your bank account or logging into sensitive websites while connected, and if you’re feeling fancy, consider using a VPN (Virtual private network) to keep your data safe and sound.

Before leaving your home or hotel for day trips, make sure your devices are backed up.

You don’t want to lose your stunning sunset photos or that once-in-a-lifetime selfie with a flamenco dancer due to a lost or damaged phone.

Our AnyTech365 IntelliGuard product can easily add – with its ‘Secure Folder’ installation – that extra protection your sensitive files need.

Mobile charging stations, too!

While we’re talking about phones, resist the urge to use those public USB charging stations at airports or tourist spots.

They’re convenient, yes, but they’ve also been linked to a sneaky trick called ‘juice jacking’. Here’s how it works: when you plug your phone into a compromised USB charging station, it’s not just power that flows through that cable: data can too.

Hackers can install hidden malware on the charging port that secretly accesses your device as soon as you connect.

That malware might steal your contacts, passwords, or even install spyware to monitor your activity.

And the worst part? You might not notice anything unusual until it’s too late.

That’s why it’s safer to use a regular power plug or your own portable battery — they only deliver electricity, not surprises.

Sun strength

And remember, your phone doesn’t like the Spanish sun quite as much as you do.

Leaving it on a table in full sunlight can overheat it quickly, turning it into a very expensive paperweight.

Keep it shaded or tucked away in your bag when not in use.

And while it’s tempting to post every paella and picturesque plaza to social media in real time, it’s smarter to wait until you’re home.

Broadcasting your location online can be an open invitation to burglars or digital mischief-makers.

READ MORE:

Lastly, print and save digital copies of your travel documents and emergency contacts.

Mobile data and Wi-Fi can be patchy in some places, and nothing says ‘holiday stress’ like trying to pull up your hotel reservation on a dead battery.

This summer, let your tech work for you, not against you.

Stay connected, stay safe, and enjoy everything Spain has to offer. Just remember: the sangria is for you, not your smartphone.

What AnyTech365 can do for you:

And if you’d rather not worry about updates, backups, online threats, or shady networks, AnyTech365 has your back.

From setting up secure browsing and antivirus protection to cleaning up your devices and improving performance, our experts do it all remotely so you don’t even need to leave your hammock.



SPECIAL OFFER: Struggling with all that tech prep before you take off? Grab our exclusive FREE offer below, call AnyTech365 and leave all that to the experts!

CALL NOW!

To claim your AnyTech365 TotalCare 3 months FREE

(+34) 951 203 538 (+44) 203 773 6780

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.