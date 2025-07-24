Quirónsalud Marbella Supports 40th Anniversary of Gala Dinner Against Cancer

MARBELLA is preparing to host one of the most significant charitable events in its social calendar: the 40th Gala Dinner in aid of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). The event will take place on 2 August at Finca La Concepción, a stunning venue that will play host to a glittering evening attended by distinguished personalities, institutional representatives, and companies committed to the fight against cancer.

Celebrating four decades of hard work supporting cancer patients and their families, the Gala Dinner is the longest-running philanthropic event on the Costa del Sol. All funds raised during the event will be directed towards funding cancer research projects and maintaining the AECC’s free emotional, social, and practical support programmes throughout the province.

Quirónsalud Marbella, one of the region’s leading healthcare providers, will once again take part as a collaborating entity, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the comprehensive and humane care of cancer patients. Experts from the fields of Oncology, Digestive System, Hematology, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology — all specialties integral to the detection, treatment, and recovery of cancer patients — will be present at the event as representatives of the Marbella hospital.

As in previous years, the AECC Gala Dinner serves as a key symbol of the hospital’s commitment to the cancer community, acknowledging the tireless work of its staff and volunteers in supporting cancer patients and their families.

A Patient-Centered Approach: Multidisciplinary Care

The unwavering commitment to cancer patients is reflected in the care model employed by Quirónsalud Marbella, with particular emphasis on the hospital’s Oncology Service. The hospital operates within the Quirónsalud Integrated Oncology Department, a pioneering structure that links several hospitals across the group, creating a comprehensive network for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

This integrated approach places the patient at the heart of a fast, efficient, and cohesive multidisciplinary team. The focus combines cutting-edge scientific evidence with compassionate, personalised care. The department’s primary objective is to manage all stages of the cancer journey — from prevention and early diagnosis to treatment and follow-up — while minimising the emotional and psychological impact that a cancer diagnosis has on both patients and their families.

Collaborative Tumour Committees

Every cancer case at Quirónsalud Marbella is reviewed by a dedicated tumour committee, where specialists from a variety of disciplines collaboratively assess the best possible treatment strategy. While the everyday management of the patient’s care is handled by the assigned healthcare professional, any significant changes in treatment are thoroughly reviewed and agreed upon by the team. This collaborative approach ensures that each patient receives the most appropriate and tailored care for their individual needs.

The hospital’s Oncology Service also provides a comprehensive range of additional services, including outpatient consultations for prevention, genetic counselling, new case evaluations, second opinions, and interconsultations. The service further offers chemotherapy administration in both outpatient and inpatient settings, and in selected cases, at home. Other treatments include the insertion of central lines (such as Port-a-Cath), coordination with hospital pharmacy, urgent oncology care, integrated follow-up for hospitalised patients, and palliative care.

Quirónsalud Marbella’s goal is clear: to provide patients with continuous, specialised care of the highest quality in close partnership with organisations like the AECC, whose invaluable work helps to complete the circle of care.

Quirónsalud’s Growing Presence in Andalucia

The Quirónsalud Group currently operates seven hospitals across Andalusia, located in Málaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), two in Sevilla, Córdoba, and Huelva. In addition, the group boasts 18 specialist medical and diagnostic centres, along with a day surgery hospital, consolidating its position as the leading private healthcare provider in the region.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is Spain’s leading healthcare group and, alongside its parent company Fresenius-Helios, is also a prominent force in Europe. With a presence in both Spain and Latin America, the group employs more than 50,000 professionals across over 180 healthcare centres, which include 57 hospitals with more than 8,000 beds. Quirónsalud is renowned for its state-of-the-art technology and boasts a team of highly specialised professionals with international acclaim.

Notable facilities within the Quirónsalud network include the Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Centro Médico Teknon, Ruber Internacional, Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid, Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona, and Hospital Universitari Dexeus, among others.

In addition to its healthcare services, the group is committed to advancing medical education (with ten of its hospitals acting as university teaching hospitals) and pioneering medical research, with the Jiménez Díaz Health Research Institute accredited by Spain’s Ministry of Science, Innovation, and Universities.

Quirónsalud is actively engaged in a wide range of research projects throughout Spain, with many of its centres at the forefront of innovations in various specialities such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynaecology, and neurology.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.