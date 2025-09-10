3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Prado del Rey – € 285,000

Country house with 164m2 of living space on a plot with 5.611m2. The property has panoramic views of the Sierra de Cadiz, it is located 10min from Prado del Rey and 25min from Arcos de la Frontera. The property has two floors, the ground floor has 65m2 and is distributed in lounge-kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. The basement floor has 99m2 distributed in a spacious lounge-kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and store room. The property has mains electricity and well water (2 wells that are registered). There are approximately 100 olive trees, various fruit trees including pomegranate, loquat, pear… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Prado del Rey, Cádiz

3 beds 2 baths

€ 285,000

