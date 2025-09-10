10 Sep, 2025
10 Sep, 2025 @ 13:15
Police actually arrest squatter couple trying to take over property in Mijas

A MAN and woman have been arrested in Las Lagunas, Mijas, after breaking into a home and attempting to squat in it.

The incident occurred on September 1st when Policia Local officers received an emergency call reporting that several individuals were trying to access a property on Camino de Santiago.

When police arrived and spoke with the homeowner, he told them he had caught the couple red-handed breaking the lock on his front door and entering his property. 

The pair quickly ran away when they realised they had been spotted by the owner, but were caught by officers in nearby streets. The homeowner confirmed their identities to police.

The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering and property usurpation. 

The property owner told officers he intended to file a formal complaint over the incident.

The arrests come as a rare ray of light in Spain’s squatter scourge, with most cases taking months or years to resolve. 

Property owners often struggle to remove illegal occupants due to complex legal procedures and laws that favour the tenant over the landlord.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

