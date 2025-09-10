Police actually arrest squatter couple trying to take over property in Mijas

A MAN and woman have been arrested in Las Lagunas, Mijas, after breaking into a home and attempting to squat in it.

The incident occurred on September 1st when Policia Local officers received an emergency call reporting that several individuals were trying to access a property on Camino de Santiago.

When police arrived and spoke with the homeowner, he told them he had caught the couple red-handed breaking the lock on his front door and entering his property.

READ MORE: Delight for Costa Blanca residents as squatters who threatened to ‘kill their pets’ disappear – but ransack property and leave dog behind

The pair quickly ran away when they realised they had been spotted by the owner, but were caught by officers in nearby streets. The homeowner confirmed their identities to police.

The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering and property usurpation.

The property owner told officers he intended to file a formal complaint over the incident.

READ MORE: Squatters get rent collector and ‘large men’ arrested for staging violent eviction in Spain

The arrests come as a rare ray of light in Spain’s squatter scourge, with most cases taking months or years to resolve.

Property owners often struggle to remove illegal occupants due to complex legal procedures and laws that favour the tenant over the landlord.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.