12 Sep, 2025
12 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Benidorm with pool – € 199,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Benidorm with pool - € 199

We present to you this spacious and bright apartment located in a beautiful residential complex with swimming pools and just a few minutes' walk from the famous Playa de Levante, one of the most iconic beaches in Benidorm. This beach, known for its vibrant atmosphere, golden sand, and crystal-clear waters, is the perfect place to enjoy the sun and sea all year round. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a spacious living-dining room, and a separate kitchen. Fully furnished and equipped, ready to move in. This home is characterized by its great brightness. A spacious,… See full property details

Flat

Benidorm, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 199,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Benidorm with pool - € 199,000



