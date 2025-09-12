12 Sep, 2025
12 Sep, 2025 @ 12:30
1 min read

Tourists evacuated from Almeria hotel after man ‘starts fire in his bathroom and gets engulfed in the flames’

A MAN remains in intensive care with severe burns after allegedly starting a deliberate fire in his hotel bathroom that forced the evacuation of nine rooms in central Almeria.

The blaze broke out at around 12.40am on Wednesday at the Hotel Sevilla on Calle Granada, when witnesses reported smoke and flames coming from one of the rooms, La Voz de Almeria reports.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the injured man was taken to Hospital Universitario Torrecardenas where he remains in a ‘very serious’ condition in intensive care.

The Hotel Sevilla on Calle Granada in Almeria, Spain. Booking.com

Nine hotel rooms were evacuated during the emergency response, though guests were allowed to return once firefighters had extinguished the blaze and cleared the smoke.

Initial investigations suggest the fire was started deliberately, with early evidence pointing to the use of flammable liquid to fuel the flames. 

The fire is believed to have originated in the bathroom of the man’s room.

Officers have ruled out the possibility that the blaze was accidental, though the exact motive behind the alleged arson attempt remains unclear.

The man’s identity has not been released, and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

