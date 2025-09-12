A MAN remains in intensive care with severe burns after allegedly starting a deliberate fire in his hotel bathroom that forced the evacuation of nine rooms in central Almeria.

The blaze broke out at around 12.40am on Wednesday at the Hotel Sevilla on Calle Granada, when witnesses reported smoke and flames coming from one of the rooms, La Voz de Almeria reports.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the injured man was taken to Hospital Universitario Torrecardenas where he remains in a ‘very serious’ condition in intensive care.

The Hotel Sevilla on Calle Granada in Almeria, Spain. Booking.com

Nine hotel rooms were evacuated during the emergency response, though guests were allowed to return once firefighters had extinguished the blaze and cleared the smoke.

Initial investigations suggest the fire was started deliberately, with early evidence pointing to the use of flammable liquid to fuel the flames.

The fire is believed to have originated in the bathroom of the man’s room.

Officers have ruled out the possibility that the blaze was accidental, though the exact motive behind the alleged arson attempt remains unclear.

The man’s identity has not been released, and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

