12 Sep, 2025
12 Sep, 2025 @ 11:46
Brit, 53, dies after plunging 10 metres from airport car park on Spanish holiday island

A 53-year-old British man has died after falling from a car park at Gran Canaria airport.

The man plunged approximately 10 metres – equivalent to three storeys – from the car park near the domestic departures area on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Policia Nacional on the Canarias island confirmed the victim was not a tourist, though his identity has not yet been released. 

READ MORE: Ryanair makes welcome changes to carry-on luggage size after bruising battle with Spain’s airports

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine exactly what happened.

“A 53-year-old British man fell from a height at Gran Canaria Airport, specifically in the car park located near the domestic departures area,” a police spokesman said. 

“The incident occurred from a height of approximately three storeys, about 10 metres.”

READ MORE: Worrying fall trend continues as Brit, 22, plunges from Ibiza balcony – becoming seventh UK tourist victim in Spain this year

Investigators are examining whether the fall was accidental, intentional or due to a structural issue with the car park itself.

Police secured the scene on Wednesday and completed all necessary procedures before the body was removed. 

The incident caused shock among airport workers, though operations continued normally during the investigation.

