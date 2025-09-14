Danish expat army help Denmark stun Spain on Day 1 of Davis Cup Clash in Marbella

A PHALLANX of Danish expats cheered their tennis legends onto an extraordinary first day lead in a crucial Davis Cup tie in Marbella.

They turned up in their thousands as the key international tournament arrived on the Costa del Sol.

The Danish team made a perfect start in the qualifier against Spain, taking a 2-0 lead after the opening day at Puente Romano Tennis Club.

World No. 8 Holger Rune defied the scorching heat to give the visitors the first point with a strong 7-5, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreño Busta.

Rune, just 21 years old, showed his power and consistency against the experienced Spaniard, who is currently ranked 123rd.

Although Carreño started well and even broke serve in the opening set, Rune quickly recovered and controlled the rest of the match.

In the second singles match, Elmer Moeller produced the upset of the day.

In unbelievable 30-degree heat, the 20-year-old Dane came from a set down to beat Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Munar, ranked No. 37, looked in control early on, winning six games in a row to take the first set.

But Moeller responded with confidence, leaving the home crowd stunned as he sealed Denmark’s second point.

“It was a belting start, a real cracker from Rune,” Danish expat Janus Nielsen, owner of Marbella-based AnyTech 365, told the Olive Press.

Janus Nielsen cheering on Denmark in red and white

“And then to see Moeller continue the trouncing was a joy,” added Nielsen, who was top and tail wearing red and white to support his county.

“To beat a Spanish player in that heat on their home territory is a real achievement,” he added. “Let’s hope they keep it up today.”

The result means Spain must win all three matches today to keep their hopes alive.

The day begins with the doubles, where Pedro Martínez and Munar are currently facing August Holmgren and Johannes Ingildsen.

Captains David Ferrer and Frederik Nielsen may still make tactical changes before play begins.

Denmark, who already beat Serbia in the first round, are now just one win away from qualifying for the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna.

