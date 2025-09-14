14 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Sep, 2025 @ 13:54
··
1 min read

Pedro Sanchez vows to remove 53,000 tourist flats and convert them into ‘permanent rentals’ for young people during Malaga visit

by

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced plans to remove 53,000 tourist apartments from rental platforms across Spain – with 6,000 of them located in Malaga province.

The Socialist leader made the announcement at a rally at the University of Malaga after visiting an affordable housing construction site.

Speaking to supporters, Sanchez declared that his government had detected ‘thousands of irregularities’ in properties listed as holiday rentals after analysing data from Spain’s unique rental registry. 

The Prime Minister said these problematic properties would be ‘removed’ from the registry and converted into permanent rental accommodation for young people and families.

READ MORE: SUNDAY LONG READ: People smuggling from Algeria to Spain is on the rise – thanks to drug traffickers diversifying and murky international politics

Malaga mayor Paco de la Torre pictured with Pedro Sanchez, the Andalucia Housing Counsellor Rocío Díaz, and the president of Lagoom Living, Filip Gil, who all visited the construction site of 530 subsidised housing units in the University sector today.

“We are going to demand the removal of 53,000 tourist flats from platforms for not complying with regulations, so they become permanent rentals for young people and families in this country,” Sanchez announced. 

“That is governing for the people – that’s what we do from the PSOE.”

The move comes as Spain grapples with a severe housing crisis that has seen rents soar by 80% over the past decade, far outpacing wage growth. 

Nearly half of all tenants now spend 40% of their income on rent and utilities – significantly higher than the EU average of 27%.

READ MORE: US demands the EU stop buying Russian oil in exchange for sanctions tightening – but why is Spain still importing Putin’s gas?

The tourism rental boom has been blamed for exacerbating the housing shortage, particularly in popular coastal destinations like the Costa del Sol, where locals and long-term residents struggle to find affordable accommodation.

During his Malaga visit, Sanchez also addressed other topics including the situation in Gaza and upcoming regional elections in Andalucia. 

The policy forms part of a wider political strategy for Sanchez, who is seeking to regain ground following recent regional election losses. 

Despite finishing second in the 2023 snap general election, he managed to form a coalition government and has made housing a key priority.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spanish Inquisition
Previous Story

Three Key Dates in Spanish History You Should Know

Latest from Lead

Go toTop