4 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage – € 947,000

Discover this magnificent Mediterranean-style villa, set on a completely flat 2,300 m² south-facing plot, in one of Jávea's most sought-after areas. A haven of peace and privacy that invites you to create unforgettable moments. This bright home, comfortably distributed on a single level, stands out for its generous living areas and a spacious naya offering charming open views the ideal spot to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate. Access to the property is effortless, with an automatic gate leading to ample parking with space for numerous vehicles. Inside, a welcoming entrance hall… See full property details

Villa

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante

4 beds 2 baths

€ 947,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.