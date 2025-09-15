15 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Sep, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage – € 947,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage - € 947

Discover this magnificent Mediterranean-style villa, set on a completely flat 2,300 m² south-facing plot, in one of Jávea's most sought-after areas. A haven of peace and privacy that invites you to create unforgettable moments. This bright home, comfortably distributed on a single level, stands out for its generous living areas and a spacious naya offering charming open views the ideal spot to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate. Access to the property is effortless, with an automatic gate leading to ample parking with space for numerous vehicles. Inside, a welcoming entrance hall… See full property details

Villa

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 947,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage - € 947,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

In the red: The once-optimistic Andalucian airport and gateway to the Costa de la Luz that has missed the wave of Spain’s tourism boom

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop