Tragedy on Spain’s Costa Blanca after ‘sleep-walking’ girl, 4, dies in horror fifth-floor balcony fall

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl has died after plunging from the fifth-floor balcony of her family’s home on the Costa Blanca while her parents were away.

The youngster was rushed to Alicante’s General Hospital by family in the early hours of September 7 after reportedly climbing over a balcony railing before landing on a parked car below in Calpe.

The unnamed girl sadly died five days later due to the severity of her issues.

According to reports, the girl’s parents were not at the property at the time of the accident, having left their 15-year-old daughter in charge of looking after her younger sister and one-year-old brother.

Police investigators probing the horror tragedy have concluded that the girl’s death was accidental.

According to Informacion – a news outlet covering Spain’s eastern coast – the youngster had sleepwalked previously.

Police are reportedly considering whether that may explain the girl’s tragic fall.

News of the girl’s death comes just one day after a baby aged just 20-days-old was killed nearby after a car suffered an apparent handbrake failure and careered down a steep hill.

The newborn’s mother, 37, was pushing her baby’s pram at the time and has been left in hospital with critical injuries.

Calpe’s council have announced three days of mourning following the pair of heartbreaking accidents.

