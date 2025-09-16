20-day-old baby killed as ‘chain of fatal misfortunes’ hits family walk in Calpe on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A PEACEFUL Sunday evening in the Costa Blanca town of Calpe turned into a devastating tragedy when a 20-day-old baby girl was killed and her mother seriously injured after a parked car rolled down a steep hill and struck them as they walked.

The young family had been visiting the children’s grandmother in the residential area of Empedrola II.

Around 8 pm, the mother, aged 37, was pushing her newborn daughter in a pram while the father walked beside her, holding hands with their five-year-old son.

Moments later, a parked car at the top of the hill began rolling down the slope. According to early investigations, a possible handbrake failure may have caused the vehicle to become a deadly projectile.

The car gained speed rapidly and struck the mother and baby before it flipped over after hitting a curb, and landed upside down in a nearby field.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Medics attempted to stabilise the mother at the roadside as she suffered severe injuries to her leg and head.

Meanwhile, the baby, critically injured, was taken first to the local health centre in Calpe and then transferred to the hospital in Denia. Despite the efforts of medical staff, she died a short time later.

The father and the couple’s other child witnessed the horror unfold, leaving the family and the entire town in shock.

Guillermo Sendra, Calpe’s Security Councillor, called the incident ‘a drama for the municipality’ and confirmed that the local population is ’deeply affected’.

Speaking to Levante-EMV, he described the incident as ‘una concatenación de fatalidades’ – a chain of fatal misfortunes.

Mayor Ana Sala also visited the scene and expressed her sorrow over the incident. The town hall is expected to declare official days of mourning as investigators continue working to determine exactly how the car, which was unattended at the time, began to move.

