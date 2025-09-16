16 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Sep, 2025 @ 11:24
··
1 min read

20-day-old baby killed as ‘chain of fatal misfortunes’ hits family walk in Calpe on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
Local Council Says People Are Dying In British Expat Area Of Spain S Costa Blanca Due To Poor Ambulance Service

A PEACEFUL Sunday evening in the Costa Blanca town of Calpe turned into a devastating tragedy when a 20-day-old baby girl was killed and her mother seriously injured after a parked car rolled down a steep hill and struck them as they walked.

The young family had been visiting the children’s grandmother in the residential area of Empedrola II.

Around 8 pm, the mother, aged 37, was pushing her newborn daughter in a pram while the father walked beside her, holding hands with their five-year-old son.

Moments later, a parked car at the top of the hill began rolling down the slope. According to early investigations, a possible handbrake failure may have caused the vehicle to become a deadly projectile.

The car gained speed rapidly and struck the mother and baby before it flipped over after hitting a curb, and landed upside down in a nearby field.

READ MORE:

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Medics attempted to stabilise the mother at the roadside as she suffered severe injuries to her leg and head.

Meanwhile, the baby, critically injured, was taken first to the local health centre in Calpe and then transferred to the hospital in Denia. Despite the efforts of medical staff, she died a short time later.

The father and the couple’s other child witnessed the horror unfold, leaving the family and the entire town in shock.

Guillermo Sendra, Calpe’s Security Councillor, called the incident ‘a drama for the municipality’ and confirmed that the local population is ’deeply affected’.

Speaking to Levante-EMV, he described the incident as ‘una concatenación de fatalidades’ – a chain of fatal misfortunes.

Mayor Ana Sala also visited the scene and expressed her sorrow over the incident. The town hall is expected to declare official days of mourning as investigators continue working to determine exactly how the car, which was unattended at the time, began to move. 

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Airbnb shock in Alicante with 73% of tourist flats being advertised without a licence
Previous Story

Revealed: The Spanish city with the most illegal tourist flats that even beats out several Costa del Sol towns to take unwanted crown

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop