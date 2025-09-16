How to pick up a bargain in Marbella and Benahavis: Four homes up for auction in Malaga with bids starting from €6,600

FANCY picking up a bargain house on Spain’s glorious Costa del Sol?

If you are, then you’re in luck as four houses are set to go up for auction this month – with bids starting from as low as €6,600.

The auctions for the four properties – all in Malaga province – are live on the Agencia Tributaria’s online auction portal, with bids accepted 24/7 until the end of the month.

The first property is a 98.6 metre-square apartment in Benahavis with a large terrace and garage.

The flat is valued at over €100,000, but bids are accepted from €10,397.

A two-storey house in La Viñuela is also up for sale. The property, equipped with a garden to soak in the sun, is also valued at over €100,000 but has a minimum starting bid of just €10,637.

Tempted by the tiny town of Pizarra in the Guadalhorce Valley? A ground-floor home valued at over €65,000 is up for grabs, with bids accepted from €6,631.

And a two-floor house in Marbella could be yours – although the auction winner of that property will be saddled with an existing charge of over €90,000.

That debt could be an existing unpaid mortgage, unpaid community fees, unpaid taxes or other legal complications.

