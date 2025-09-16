16 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Sep, 2025 @ 11:32
···
1 min read

How to pick up a bargain in Marbella and Benahavis: Four homes up for auction in Malaga with bids starting from €6,600

by

FANCY picking up a bargain house on Spain’s glorious Costa del Sol?

If you are, then you’re in luck as four houses are set to go up for auction this month – with bids starting from as low as €6,600.

The auctions for the four properties – all in Malaga province – are live on the Agencia Tributaria’s online auction portal, with bids accepted 24/7 until the end of the month.

The first property is a 98.6 metre-square apartment in Benahavis with a large terrace and garage.

The flat is valued at over €100,000, but bids are accepted from €10,397.

A two-storey house in La Viñuela is also up for sale. The property, equipped with a garden to soak in the sun, is also valued at over €100,000 but has a minimum starting bid of just €10,637.

Tempted by the tiny town of Pizarra in the Guadalhorce Valley? A ground-floor home valued at over €65,000 is up for grabs, with bids accepted from €6,631.

And a two-floor house in Marbella could be yours – although the auction winner of that property will be saddled with an existing charge of over €90,000.

That debt could be an existing unpaid mortgage, unpaid community fees, unpaid taxes or other legal complications.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Local Council Says People Are Dying In British Expat Area Of Spain S Costa Blanca Due To Poor Ambulance Service
Previous Story

20-day-old baby killed as ‘chain of fatal misfortunes’ hits family walk in Calpe on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop