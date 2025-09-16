16 Sep, 2025
16 Sep, 2025 @ 12:08
Where house prices are cheapest in much-sought after Malaga province

Cuevas de San Marcos. Image: Diputacion de Malaga

WHILE the Costa del Sol continues to dazzle with its luxury developments and sea-view penthouses, the real bargains lie inland – far from the tourist trail, tucked into the hills and valleys of the province.

According to data from property portal Idealista, the cheapest place to buy right now is Cuevas de San Marcos, where the average price per square metre sits at just €503. That’s not a typo – you could buy 10 square metres there for less than the price of one on the coast.

Second on the list is Alameda, with homes averaging €669/m² as of June, followed by Benaoján, where the going rate is €720/m².

Other wallet-friendly towns include Archidona (€800/m²), Humilladero (€806/m²), Campillos (€839/m²), and Tolox (€973/m²) – all offering a quieter lifestyle surrounded by mountains, countryside, and traditional Andalusian charm.

Slightly higher but still affordable are Fuente de Piedra (€1,051/m²), Casarabonela (€1,074/m²) and Arriate (€1,102/m²). These 10 towns make up the list of the most affordable places to buy in Málaga – ideal for anyone chasing space, serenity, and sunshine on a modest budget.

But head south to the shores of the Mediterranean, and the picture changes dramatically.

At the top of the luxury ladder sits Marbella, where homes average a jaw-dropping €5,258 per square metre. This glam hotspot is closely followed by Benahavis (€5,205/m²) and Fuengirola (€4,301/m²) – all favourites among international buyers, celebrities, and those chasing the high life under the Andalucian sun.

Rounding out the top 10most expensive places to buy are Estepona (€3,955/m²), Benalmadena (€3,903/m²), Ojen (€3,863/m²), Torremolinos (€3,740/m²), Nerja (€3,734/m²), Algarrobo-Costa (€3,614/m²), and finally, Malaga city itself at €3,549/m².

