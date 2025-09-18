Heartbroken sister’s touching farewell to local illustrator, 26, killed in a car crash in Estepona

A HEARTBROKEN sister has paid an emotional tribute to her sibling who died in a car crash on the Costa del Sol.

Silvia, a 26-year-old illustrator from San Pedro de Alcantara, was killed when two cars collided on the A-7175 road in Estepona just after 11.45pm on September 14.

Her younger sister Nuria took to social media hours after the tragedy to share a touching farewell message that has moved locals across the region.

“Last night her heart stopped beating, and with it, it took a little piece of mine with it. She’s flying free,” wrote Nuria.

“I would like the last image of her to be her light, and for all the people who knew her to be able to say goodbye.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene after multiple drivers reported the collision.

Firefighters had to cut Silvia free from the wreckage but were unable to save her life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car in which the young artist died has been arrested in connection with the crash, though no further details about the circumstances have been released.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit expat and Spanish communities in San Pedro and Estepona, where Silvia was known for her artistic work.

The A-7175, which connects Estepona with surrounding areas, has seen several serious accidents in recent years, prompting calls for improved safety measures along the busy coastal route.

