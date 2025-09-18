DEMAND for rental homes in some neighbourhoods across Spain’s main five cities is truly approaching physics-defying speeds.

At least one in five homes get snapped within hours of going online, and Barcelona’s rental market moves fastest of all.

In Sant Andreu, a staggering 22% of properties evaporate within 24 hours, closely followed by Horta Guinardo at 21%. Nou Barris isn’t far behind at 19%.

The frenzy continues across the Catalan capital.

Sant Marti clocks 15%, while both Gracia and Sants-Montjuic hit 14%. Even the pricier central zones aren’t immune – Eixample and Sarria-Sant Gervasi both register 11%, with Les Corts at 10%. Only the ultra-central Ciutat Vella offers breathing room at a comparatively leisurely 6%.

Madrid’s rental race is less frantic but still swift. Moratalaz tops the charts at 11%, with Latina and Puente de Vallecas neck-and-neck at 10%. Several districts hover around the 9% mark: Vicalvaro, Villaverde, Usera and Carabanchel.

The capital’s most expensive postcodes move slowest. Chamberi and Salamanca crawl at just 4%, while Centro, Chamartin and Moncloa-Aravaca manage a modest 5%.

Malaga keeps things relatively steady. Churriana leads at 13%, Teatinos follows at 10%, and most districts cluster between 4% and 9%. Nothing too frantic, nothing too slow.

Valencia shows a tale of two speeds. The Jesus district races ahead at 18% – nearly one in five properties gone in a day. Rascanya follows at 10%, but most other areas tick along at single digits. Campanar brings up the rear at a relaxed 3%.

Sevilla presents the most dramatic contrasts. Cerro Amate blazes at 16%, while Santa Justa-Miraflores-Cruz Roja hits 10%. Yet San Pablo remains completely static – not a single rapid letting recorded.

The numbers, drawn from property portal Idealista’s second quarter data, paint a vivid picture of Spain’s rental landscape – where location determines whether you’re in a sprint or a stroll to secure accommodation.

