British woman, 64, is arrested in Benidorm for ‘strangling her friend to death with a vacuum cleaner cable’

A 64-year-old British holidaymaker has been arrested in Benidorm on suspicion of murdering her friend with a vacuum cleaner cable.

The woman allegedly strangled her 66-year-old compatriot in the apartment they were sharing during their Spanish holiday, according to police sources.

The shocking incident took place between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the popular Rincon de Loix neighbourhood, an area sometimes dubbed ‘Little England’.

Police were alerted after another British tourist contacted emergency services, claiming a friend had confessed to strangling a woman with an electrical cable.

The Rincon de Loix area, where the incident occurred, is a favourite haunt for UK holidaymakers, notorious for British-run bars, cafés and restaurants that make many expats feel as though they never left Britain.

Police sources have confirmed the victim was killed by strangulation but have not released further details about what may have led to the fatal altercation between the two friends.

The case marks yet another tragic incident involving British tourists in Spain’s popular holiday destinations, after a young man drowned swimming out to sea with two friends last month.

The Policia Nacional have now taken over the investigation from local police, with enquiries ongoing to establish exactly how the deadly incident unfolded.

