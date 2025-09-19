Sanchez accused of ‘exploiting violence’ to stay in power, following pro-Palestine protests at Vuelta cycling race

ALBERTO Nuñez Feijoo and Jose Maria Aznar met up today to deliver a joint attack on Pedro Sanchez, accusing the prime minister of using violence and international conflict for his own political gain.

Speaking at the closing of the FAES campus in Madrid, the leader of the Partido Popular (PP) and the former president put aside their differences on the Gaza war to focus on their shared criticism of the Socialist government.

Feijoo accused Sanchez of seeking to “maintain conflict at all costs” to divert attention from corruption scandals and internal problems.

He warned that “violence is the last resort of an incompetent” and argued that the government is deliberately fuelling social tension for electoral benefit.

Aznar echoed this view, accusing Sanchez of being “a voluntary hostage of violence” and using foreign policy as a tool to distract from domestic issues.

Both leaders linked their remarks to the recent suspension of the final stage of the Vuelta a España in Madrid, which was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protests.

Feijoo also criticised Sanchez for “calling for the boycott of a sporting event” held in Spain and for receiving praise from Hamas without distancing himself from it.

He stressed that Spain must not “condemn the Israeli people” who, he said, are still waiting for the release of hostages and represent “the only democracy in the Middle East.”

Aznar avoided directly defending Israel during the event but said no one has a monopoly on humanitarian concerns, adding that “nobody has the right to manipulate people’s feelings to avoid responsibilities.”

The two men also accused Sanchez of isolating Spain on the international stage and reducing its relevance in global affairs.

Feijoo said Spain is now seen as “a discredited state” and promised that if he comes to power he will restore the country’s position as a “reliable partner” with influence in Europe and the wider world.

Aznar warned that Spain cannot afford to become “an unreliable partner” and criticised the government for reducing the nation to “total irrelevance” in international forums.

The event was attended by senior PP figures including parliamentary spokesperson Ester Muñoz, alongside former ministers such as María Dolores de Cospedal.

It was also a show of unity between Feijoo and Aznar after a week in which their different views on Gaza had highlighted internal tensions within the PP.

While Feijoo recently referred to Israel’s offensive as a “massacre of civilians,” Aznar has defended the Netanyahu government and warned of the consequences of its defeat.

On Friday, however, both leaders avoided those differences and presented a united front in their criticism of Sanchez.

