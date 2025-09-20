20 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Sep, 2025 @ 11:06
··
1 min read

Yanks set to swoop for Atletico Madrid in €2.5bn mega-deal

by
Atletico Madrid win Europa League

ATLETICO Madrid could soon fall into American hands – with Wall Street giant Apollo Global Management in advanced talks to snap up a majority stake in the Spanish football powerhouse.

Club bosses Miguel Angel Gil Marin and Enrique Cerezo are understood to be weighing up cashing in, with US private equity ready to pounce. Another investor, Ares Management, could also offload shares as part of the deal.

If it goes through, the move would value the La Liga side – home to stars like Antoine Griezmann – at a whopping €2.5 billion (£2.1bn).

READ MORE: Chaos in Madrid as rampaging pro-Palestine protesters injure 22 police and force cancellation of final day of Vuelta a España race

Insiders say Apollo might not take outright control straight away but is expected to tighten its grip later. Gil Marin and Cerezo are tipped to stay in place for now, though their reign may be coming to an end.

The sale would be the latest example of American money muscling in on European football, with investors chasing the sport’s huge global revenues. Apollo already manages more than £650bn in assets and is plotting a £4bn sports war chest.

Atletico, who play at the 68,000-seat Metropolitano Stadium, are desperate to raise at least €60m to pump into the squad and build new sports and leisure projects around their ground.

Apollo has secured an exclusive three-month negotiating window until mid-October, but talks could still collapse, sources warned.

Neither Apollo, Ares, nor the Atletico top brass have commented publicly on the deal.

Click here to read more Madrid News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Real Madrid in ‘Franco’ storm as fans chant name of dictator for new signing

Latest from Lead

Go toTop