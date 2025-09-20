3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in L'Ampolla – € 285,000

This property is a wonderfully organized little finca on 1737m2 of beautifully maintained gardens and bonsai trees that reflect a simple fact. The owner has green fingers so that everything flowers with imagination and prettiness. Just 1km to the picturesque and popular village of Ampolla with its restaurants and maritime boardwalk, this property has a lot to offer and not just the wonderfully pruned olive bonsai trees. The house is a substantial property of 165m2 with a storage facility of 60m2. Ultra modern in its interior design, there is a large, open plan conservatory with sitting and… See full property details

Finca/Country House

L'Ampolla, Tarragona

3 beds 3 baths

€ 285,000

